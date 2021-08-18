World U20 Champs: Jamaica into mixed 4x400m relay final

Jamaica booked their spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay with a third placed finish in section one of two, in what was the first track event the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday morning.

Antonio Hanson got Jamaica off to a good start, handing over the baton in first place to Alliah Baker on second leg. Baker ran a solid second leg, but the third leg runner, Dejanea Oakley was not as strong and she was overtaken on the penultimate leg, as she handed over the baton fourth place.

Anchor leg runner Shaemar Uter did well to make up ground as he took Jamaica over the line in third place in 3:24.65s.

The race was won by India in 3:23.26, while the Czech Republic was second in 3:24.15. Nigeria won section two in the fastest time of 3:21.66 to leave Jamaica with the fourth fastest time going into the final, set for 9:15am local time.

Changes are expected to be made to the team, which should see a stronger quartet contesting the final, with the hopes of grabbing the nation's first medal on day one of the championships.

This is the first time this event is being contested at the Under-20 Championships.

--Dwayne Richards