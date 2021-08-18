World U20 Champs: Jamaica into mixed 4x400m relay final

World U20 Champs: Jamaica into mixed 4x400m relay finalWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
Jamaica booked their spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay with a third placed finish in section one of two, in what was the first track event the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday morning.
Antonio Hanson got Jamaica off to a good start, handing over the baton in first place to Alliah Baker on second leg. Baker ran a solid second leg, but the third leg runner, Dejanea Oakley was not as strong and she was overtaken on the penultimate leg, as she handed over the baton fourth place.
Anchor leg runner Shaemar Uter did well to make up ground as he took Jamaica over the line in third place in 3:24.65s.
The race was won by India in 3:23.26, while the Czech Republic was second in 3:24.15. Nigeria won section two in the fastest time of 3:21.66 to leave Jamaica with the fourth fastest time going into the final, set for 9:15am local time.
Changes are expected to be made to the team, which should see a stronger quartet contesting the final, with the hopes of grabbing the nation's first medal on day one of the championships.
This is the first time this event is being contested at the Under-20 Championships.
--Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy