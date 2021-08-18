World U20 Champs: Jamaica place fourth in mixed relays

World U20 Champs: Jamaica place fourth in mixed relaysWednesday, August 18, 2021
NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica just missed getting their first medal on the opening day of the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya when the mixed 4x400m relay team placed fourth in Wednesday's finals.
The team of Shaemer Uter, Alliah Baker, Aalliyah Francis and Malachi Johnson ran a season's best 3:23.04 behind Nigeria who ran a Championships Record 3:19.70 to win the first ever gold medal in the event that was being contested at this event for the first time.
Poland was second in 3:19.80 and India third in 3:20.60.
The Jamaican coaches made two changes to the team that had run in the first round earlier in the day, bringing in Francis and Johnson on the last two legs, switching Uter to start after he had anchored in the first round as Baker stayed on the second leg.
In the first round, the team of Antonio Hanson, Baker, Dejanae Oakley and Uter had run 3:24.65 for third in their heat, behind India and the Czech Republic to book their spot in the final.
