World U20 Champs: Lawrence finishes eighth in shot put

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica's Kobe Lawrence finished eighth in the men's shot put final at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday, throwing 18.32m.

The 17-year-old had his best mark in the first round to qualify in eighth position but failed to improve on his effort, fouling the last two throws of the competition.

Cuba's Juan Carley Vasquez Gomez won the gold medal with a throw of 19.73m in the final round, beating Bulgaria's Yauheni Bryhi- 19.70m with Jephte Vogel of Switzerland third with 19.16m.

-Paul A Reid