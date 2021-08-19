World U20 Champs: McAnnuff spares Jamaica's blushes in 400m, Lawrence advances in shot put

Except for a very good performance from Oneika McAnnuff in her heat of the Women's 400m, the other three Jamaicans participating in the one lap event on day one of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya all crashed out in the heats.

McAnnuff who has enjoyed a good 2021, continues to show improvement and was dominant in her win in heat two of three when she won in 54.13s, ahead of Molepo Precious of South Africa who was second in 54.41 and Anna Orlova of the Ukraine who was third in 54.68.

McAnnuff had the measure of the field coming off the final bend and separated herself from them in the home stretch as she eased to victory.

But even as McAnnuff dominated her race, Annalee Robinson was quite the opposite as she faded in the home stretch to finish down the field in fifth place, in 56.56s and failed to advance.

Jeremy Bembridge would have been expected to at least make the final for Jamaica, but he never finished his heat as he fell to the ground just as he was about to enter the home straight and had to be removed on a stretcher.

He apparently experienced breathing issues due to the higher levels of the Kasarani Stadium while running, but has recovered completely since then.

Tahj Hamm finished a very disappointing seventh in 47.73s as he faded out of contention in the homestretch, after appearing to be in touching distance of the race leaders when he came off the turn in lane seven. The disappointment of his own performance was clearly etched on Hamm's face after he crossed the finish line.

However, despite the disappointment on the track, the lone performer in the field on day one, Kobe Lawrence, advanced to the finals of the Men's Shot put when his mark of 18.65m was enough to place him second in Group B behind Authorised Neutral Athlete, Semen Borodayev who had a best of 19.22m.

Lawrence was sixth overall, heading into Thursday afternoon's final.