World U20 Champs: Vascianna advances to 110m hurdles finals

World U20 Champs: Vascianna advances to 110m hurdles finalsFriday, August 20, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Vashaun Vascianna ran a season's best 13.35 seconds (0.1m/s) to win his semi-finals heat and qualify for the final of the 110m hurdles on Friday's evening session at the World Athletics Under -20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
Vascianna was comfortable in beating Poland's Jakub Szymanski who ran 13.50 seconds and France's Erwann Cinna who ran a personal best 13.51 seconds to also advance.
His time beat the 13.37 seconds he had run in the first round earlier in the day which at the time was also a season's best, under the 13.44 seconds he had run to win the event at the Jamaican Championships.
France's Sasha Zoya threw down the gauntlet after he broke the World Under 20 record, running 12.93 seconds to win his semi-final, breaking his previous legal best of 13.02 second set earlier in the year.
Colombia's John Paredes was second in a personal best 13.46 seconds and Hong Kong's Siu Hang Cheung was third in a national Under-20 record 13.57 seconds as all advanced to the final.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy