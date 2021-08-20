World U20 Champs: Vascianna advances to 110m hurdles finals

NAIROBI, Kenya – Vashaun Vascianna ran a season's best 13.35 seconds (0.1m/s) to win his semi-finals heat and qualify for the final of the 110m hurdles on Friday's evening session at the World Athletics Under -20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vascianna was comfortable in beating Poland's Jakub Szymanski who ran 13.50 seconds and France's Erwann Cinna who ran a personal best 13.51 seconds to also advance.

His time beat the 13.37 seconds he had run in the first round earlier in the day which at the time was also a season's best, under the 13.44 seconds he had run to win the event at the Jamaican Championships.

France's Sasha Zoya threw down the gauntlet after he broke the World Under 20 record, running 12.93 seconds to win his semi-final, breaking his previous legal best of 13.02 second set earlier in the year.

Colombia's John Paredes was second in a personal best 13.46 seconds and Hong Kong's Siu Hang Cheung was third in a national Under-20 record 13.57 seconds as all advanced to the final.

-Paul A Reid