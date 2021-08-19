World U20 Champs: White and Bridgen waltz into 400m hurdles final

World U20 Champs: White and Bridgen waltz into 400m hurdles finalThursday, August 19, 2021
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Garriel White and Moseiha Bridgen both booked their spots in the finals of the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday morning.
White was the first Jamaican on show on the second day of the championships and ran a well-judged race to lead from start to finish in winning in 58.65s, the fourth fastest in qualifying.
White was quick out of her blocks and had the field covered by hurdle three. Despite a small stutter at hurdle eight, the Hydel High school graduate was able to cruise home comfortably and give herself a chance at earning a medal. Alicja Kaczmarek of Poland was second in 59.32s and also advanced to the final.
Bridgen was also a front runner in her heat, displaying good hurdling technique on her way to second place behind one of the race favourites, Savannah Sutherland of Canada who passed her in the home stretch. Sutherland had the second fastest time in qualifying of 58.45s.
Bridgen was second in 58.88, while Maria Tarabanskaya (Authorised Neutral Athlete) was third in 59.18 to also qualify for the final.
There were three qualifiers for the final from heat one, Heidi Salminen of Finland was first in 58.12s, Ludivine Aubert was second in 58.46 and Angelica Ghergo was third in 58.84s.
Those eight will face the starter in the final on Sunday afternoon.
--Dwayne Richards
