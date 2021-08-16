World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan — UN chief

World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan — UN chiefMonday, August 16, 2021
|
UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to combat the "global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" as the UN held an emergency meeting after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.
"The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations," Guterres told the UN Security Council in New York.
The meeting was hastily convened at the UN's headquarters after Taliban militants entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, leading Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad.
"I appeal to the Security Council — and the international community as a whole — to stand together, to work together and act together," Guterres added.
He urged nations to "use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected".
Guterres' comments came as victorious Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.
Thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
The United States reiterated Guterres' call during the meeting.
"We also call on all parties to prevent terrorism, and we must all ensure Afghanistan cannot ever, ever again be a base for terrorism," said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
In Geneva, a group of independent UN human rights experts urged the Security Council to take action under chapter seven of the UN charter, which allows for military action to restore international peace and security.
But that isn't on the table in New York where the council is expected to issue a joint statement later, diplomats said.
"The world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," said Guterres.
The secretary-general urged the international community to "speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan".
He said it was "essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected".
Britain was among countries to insist the Taliban "honour their promises to protect and uphold human rights, including those of women, girls and minorities".
"If the Taliban continue to abuse basic human rights, they cannot expect to enjoy any legitimacy in the eyes of the Afghan people, or the international community," said deputy permanent representative James Kariuki.
During the meeting, Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN, Ghulam M Isaczai, urged nations to "unequivocally state" that they would not recognise a Taliban government.
China has said it is ready for "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan's next government while Moscow has confirmed it had "established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities".
Pakistan complained that India, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, had rejected its request to address the meeting.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy