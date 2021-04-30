Worldwide COVID-19 cases pass 150 million

Worldwide COVID-19 cases pass 150 millionFriday, April 30, 2021
|
PARIS, France (AFP) — Worldwide COVID-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday, according to an AFP count, with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India.
There have been 150.3 million cases declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
Worldwide, the number of new daily infections has more than doubled since mid-February.
After the second wave from October to January, the figure had slowed to a little over 350,000 a day. It is now 821,000 a day.
In India, 2.5 million cases have been detected over the past seven days, an average of 357,000 a day — 30 times as many as in mid-February.
The explosion in infections has been blamed in part on a new virus variant, but also on failure to follow virus restrictions, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
The countries in the world with the highest total number of recorded cases are the United States (32.3 million), India (18.8 million) and Brazil (14.6 million).
Taking into account population, the most-affected countries are Montenegro (15,457 cases per 100,000 residents), the Czech Republic (15,207 per 100,000) and Slovenia (11,513 per 100,000).
Largely due to India, Asia is the continent on which most of the new daily cases are appearing, and on which the pandemic is accelerating the fastest, with new cases up 28 percent compared to the previous week.
Africa is the only other continent where new daily cases are increasing — but only by three per cent.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, new daily infections have stabilised, and the figure is decreasing in Europe (down by 18 per cent) and in the United States (down by 12 per cent).
Since the discovery of the virus, more than a third of worldwide cases have been recorded in Europe — over 50.2 million.
The United States and Canada are the second most affected continent, with 33.5 million, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (28.7 cases) and Asia (25.6 million).
Almost 3.2 million deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded across the globe.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy