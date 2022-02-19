Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum listed as one of the Top Trending Rums for 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Drinks International Annual Brands Report has ranked Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum as number 10 on the Top Trending Rums list for 2021.

Regional Marketing Manager for Wray & Nephew Limited Pavel Smith said the team is elated at the announcement.

“Wray Rum is a cultural staple for Jamaicans both locally and in the Diaspora. The quality of our product and its irrevocable link to Jamaican culture continues to be our best assets. To see the brand grow globally into this sphere is a part of our ultimate goal, to brand Wray Rum as a premium rum to be enjoyed responsibly,” Smith stated

Smith added that the trending list ranking is motivating.

“This new global ranking is testament to the quality of the Wray Rum brand. We welcome the accolade and are honoured by it,” he said.

The Drinks International Annual Brands Report is a snapshot of the buying habits of the world's best bars. Bar owners, bar managers and head bartenders were asked to rank their three best-selling products in each category of spirits -plus wine and beer, offering insight into the best-selling brands.

Intrigued by Wray Rum's entry into the trending list, Drink International's Brand Report editor, Hamish Smith highlighted its unexpected rise in worldwide popularity.

“It's also interesting to see Wray & Nephew sneak on to the top trending list as the Jamaican cult classic has always been synonymous with tiki bars, yet evidence would suggest

the overproof rum is gaining attention on high-end back bars around the world,” the report stated.