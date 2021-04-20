Wright takes leave from JLP

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party has given the green light for its Central Westmoreland Member of Parliament George Wright to take a leave of absence from the party. Wright has also been relieved of all party duties. Full statement below:

George Wright's Application for Leave of Absence from the JLP Approved

An application by Central Westmoreland Member of Parliament, George Wright, has been approved for him to take a leave of absence from the Jamaica Labour Party. Mr. Wright has also been relieved of all party related duties.

The Operations Council of the JLP had commenced deliberations last week to consider the issue of Wright's membership in the Party.

The developments come following a meeting last week between the Secretariat of the JLP and Mr. Wright. The meeting took place at the directive of Party Leader, the Most Honourable, Andrew Holness ON, MP.

Mr. Wright's leave of absence from the JLP also follows his withdrawal from the JLP Parliamentary Caucus last week and his application for leave of absence from the House of Representatives.

In commenting on the development, JLP General Secretary, Dr. Horace Chang, says the party takes note of that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has concluded their investigation without charge , into the viral video.

However, Dr. Chang says the JLP recognizes that there remains unresolved concerns in relation to the issue surrounding Mr. Wright and as such the series of actions taken in respect of Wright are necessary.

Dr. Chang noted that the JLP acted within the legal powers afforded to it both by Jamaican law and the JLP Constitution.

The JLP reiterates its stance against violence against any gender, in particular the nation's women.

The Party also wishes to underscore its preparedness to ensure that in the interest of good governance, action is taken even in respect of issues which have to date not met the threshold for prosecution in a Court of Law.

Related story: Central Westmoreland constituents call on George Wright to resign