Wright vs INSPORTS unjustified dismissal case now at the IDT

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Andrew Wright, the former financial controller of the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS), has finally been granted the opportunity for his case to be presented to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) after more than four years of delays.

In 2017, Wright applied for a promotion to the position of National Sports Coordinator and was approved with travelling and other benefits in consideration of the years of experience in the agency's coordination of sports developments in both urban and rural parishes

He was to assume the new role upon his return to work from vacation leave.

However, in July 2017, when Wright returned to work, he was suddenly dismissed from the agency, reportedly on the grounds of abandoning his duties at the institute. It was reported that Wright was to return from his leave months prior.

The dismissal letter was signed and issued by the then Acting Administrative Director, Renardo Smith, who was appointed to the interim position only a few weeks before. Smith is no longer at INSPORTS.

The matter was immediately reported to the Civil Service, however, the organisation failed to make any meaningful intervention on the behalf of Wright, who up until that time had given more than 20 years of service to the agency as a permanent employee.

Following the inaction of the Civil Service, Wright wrote to the Ministry of Labour for intervention to resolve the dispute regarding his sudden unjustified dismissal.

After multiple delays and failed talks between the parties, the labour ministry referred the matter to the IDT.

The initial hearing was convened in December 2020 during which, according to Wright's representatives, INSPORTS objected to the matter's proceeding due to issues with terms of reference.

The matter was then referred back to the Ministry of Labour and more than a year later, back to the IDT.

The first official hearing took place on January 25, 2022.