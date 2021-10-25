Xyclone outsells Skillibeng on Billboard

Dancehall artiste Xyclone earns his fifth Billboard charting album with The Sounds of South America which debuted at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The Sounds of South America sold 1,065 in pure album sales, while song sales were only 7. Audio Streaming overall was 608.

Meanwhile, red hot Skillibeng, who unlike Xyclone, has had several hits, only debuted at number 15 with Crocodile Teeth LP which started with pure album sales of 123. Song sales were 97, TEA (10), Audio Streaming (660,949), video streaming (35,475) while SEA (494).

