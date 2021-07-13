Yohan Blake dormitory, football turf at Mount Olivet Boys Home completion soon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The new dormitory and football turf for the Mount Olivet Boys Home in Manchester, built by the Yohan Blake Afraid Foundation will soon be ready.

Blake made the announcement via his social media platforms today.

In a post, Blake said, “When you dream of something and it finally comes alive! My dream is to see every kid that is suffering that is a ward of the state live a normal life. Michael Jackson once said it starts with the person in the mirror and when I look in the mirror that person is me. Each kid deserves to be smiling, each person deserves a better life.”

“This is what I'm living for, my dream. This is why God put me on the earth, to create a living for the living. So start with me today YB Family,” he added.