Yona Knight-Wisdom advances to semis in men's 3m springboard dive

Yona Knight-Wisdom advances to semis in men's 3m springboard diveMonday, August 02, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaican diver Yona Knight-Wisdom believes he is right on projection with his score of 411.65 points at the completion of the preliminary round of the men's three-metre springboard dive.
The two-time Olympian completed six dives in the preliminary round in 13th place, 119.65 points off the leader, China's Zongyuan Wang's 531.30 points.
Twenty-nine divers entered the competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Knight-Wisdom safely navigated his way into the top 18 to advance to Tuesday morning's (Japan time) semi-finals where the top 12 will advance to the finals slated for later in the afternoon.
“I'm happy with the outcome to score 411-412 points, the exact score I was aiming for and targeting,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.
“I thought that would be enough and to be fair I thought the standard overall would be a lot higher so I thought that would be the score that I would need to get through and to get through 13th place with that score is actually quite surprising.”
The 26-year-old added: “I'm really excited, it's great because I know I can improve in all my dives as well, especially the second round, so I take the lesson from the prelim and just try to execute a little bit better in every single department, every single dive and see if I can make it into the top 12. That's the challenge for tomorrow morning. It's my chance to improve on what I did five years ago in Rio.”
In his first round dive, a forward 3 1/2 somersaults in the pike position, Knight-Wisdom earned 75.95 points to rank sixth overall. His second, an inward 3 ½ somersaults in the tuck position, he collected a measly 40.80 points to rank 25th in that round and 25th overall.
Round three, a forward 2 ½ somersaults one twist in the pike position, got him 72 points, for ninth in that round and in 18th place overall.
Round four was a back 2 ½ somersaults in the pike position earned him from the seven judges 67.50 points for 13th ranked in that round and 18th place overall.
His fifth round, a reverse 3n1/2 somersaults in the tuck position earned him his highest mark of 84.00, for sixth-ranked in the round and 13th place overall, while his sixth and final, a forward 2 ½ somersaults two twists in the pike position received 71.40 points from the judges for joint 15th ranked in the round and 13th place overall.
