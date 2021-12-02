York Castle High mourns death of student killed in crash

ST ANN, Jamaica — The York Castle High School is today mourning the death of one of its promising fifth-form students, 16-year-old Jaina Harris Khiani from Drax Hall in St Ann. The teenager died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Bull Point main road, near Mystic Mountain in Ocho Rios on Wednesday evening.

“This devastating incident has left the school community in total shock and overwhelmed with grief. We cannot even imagine the pain that the Khiani family is currently experiencing because of this tragedy,” the school's Principal Raymond Treasure told OBSERVER ONLINE. “Jaina has been deeply involved in the life of the school and she is going to be missed by all… It is our prayer that God will provide healing and the answers to our questions at this time as we all try to come to terms with the loss of this exceptional Yorkist and daughter.”

The police report that about 6:30 pm the teen was travelling towards St Ann's Bay in a vehicle which failed to keep left. It collided with the left section of a Toyota Wish motorcar then overturned.

Khiani was flung from the vehicle which fell on top of her, resulting in injuries to her head.

She was transported to St Ann's Bay Hospital where she died.

Earlier today the school's student council committee offered condolences to the Khiani family and all who are grieving young Jaina's death.

“The student council of York Castle High School is at loss for words based on the news of the recent passing of Jaina Khiani of grade 11,” they said in a statement. “We express condolences to the family, teacher, students… who have lost a daughter, sister, stalwart, science club president, key club member and ,to so many, a friend… We wish that God's guiding hands and our loving memories may comfort us as we mourn our dear Jaina,” said the committee.

Teachers, who spoke of the deceased teen's impressive performance in the classroom, have also been struggling to come to terms with her death.

“Jaina was… so promising, so responsible. She participated in every single one of my classes. Every single one! She was doing such an excellent job as the VP of the Key Club. I saw her on Thursday; it was all jokes and laughter. I don't understand this, I honestly don't,” said Anna-kay Rose who teaches communications studies and English.

Literature teacher Julia Coombs-Robinson said she is finding it hard to cope.

“I cannot imagine how her family is feeling. I cannot stop crying. She taught me so much about the use of technology. Whenever I got it wrong Jaina would kindly show me what to do. Such tremendous support. There was never a dull moment in class. One of her dreams was to get more resources for the health sector. We will never understand why, but God knows best. Condolences to her family and friends,” Coombs- Robinson said.

