'You need new friends,' says Senior Parish Judge to man charged with shoplifting and larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Parish Judge at the Kingston and St Andrew Court, Lori-Ann Montague-Cole had words of encouragement for one young man who came before the court on Tuesday, for an array of charges, including malicious destruction of property and shop breaking and larceny.

Twenty-five-year-old Okief Young, who has been in custody since June 2021, told the court that despite not having any educational qualification, he still holds a dream of becoming a pilot.

To his disclosure of his dreams, Montague-Cole said, “Mr Young, you are still young and you are still able to change the course of your life.”

Young, appearing to be moved by the judge's remarks, simply answered, “Yes, ma'am.”

During the proceedings, Young's attorney, Nicholett Hamilton argued for leniency on his behalf given that he has owned up to his crimes and since he had already spent nine months in jail.

Montague-Cole acknowledged the attorney's request and admonished and discharged him on the count of conspiracy. However, on the other charges, shop-lifting and larceny, malicious destruction of property and breaking the curfew order, Young was sentenced to nine months imprisonment at hard labour, three months imprisonment at hard labour and fined $20,000 or three months imprisonment, respectively.

Court documents revealed that on June 13, 2021, Young reportedly went to YP Seaton Texaco gas station on Molynes Road, St Andrew, along with six of his male companions. Young admitted that he was in the company of friends for a birthday party when they encouraged him to go to the gas station.

Young also admitted that he and the other males were in a car, he was under the influence of alcohol after 10:00 pm and one of the males mentioned that they were going to “cut down a place in the night”. He explained in the document that he still went along with them even though he interpreted the male to mean that they were about to rob a place, and the curfew was at 2:00 pm that Sunday.

He added that one of the males cut the lock, then went on the roof to be the “lookout person,” while he alone entered the place. However, he noted that those on the roof failed him as they defaulted in their duties to be the lookouts for the police, resulting in him and another co-offender being apprehended by the police.

Young said he later learnt that a video highlighting the incident was circulated on social media.

Additionally, in the document, Young reiterated that he never wanted to be a part of the break-in, but that this incident has taught him to refrain from wrongdoing.

Against that background, Montague-Cole told Young, “One thing that is clear to me, you are easily influenced by friends…you need new friends, you need new people who a go uplift you. I'm just talking to you plainly.”

Continuing to dish out her advice to the man, Montague-Cole said, “If you stay around [a] thief, you must thief one day.”

But this is not the first time Young was before the legal system. Before reaching adulthood, Young had a probation order for one year for the charge of robbery with aggravation. When he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court, it was revealed that he did not honour his obligations.

Later, as an adult, he was before the court twice. At 19 years old, he was charged for illegal possession of firearm and shooting, which was discharged against him in 2018, as no further evidence was offered. He was also fined for smoking ganja in a public place in 2019.