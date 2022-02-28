Young and excited: A first time farm worker casts discouragement aside, travels to Canada

ST ANN, Jamaica — Due to prolonged unemployment and a lack of opportunities in Jamaica, 26-year-old St Ann native, Kevin Wollaston, expressed excitement and optimism that he was among a batch of 108 farm workers to leave the island for Ontario, Canada last week on the overseas employment programme.

Wollaston was also part of the first batch of farm workers to travel on two new buses procured last year by the government of Jamaica to transport seasonal overseas workers to and from the airport in comfort.

“This is my first time on the programme,” an optimistic but anxious Wollaston told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“My inspiration to apply came from a lack of employment. With this programme, you get to see opportunities to make your families better and set you on a successful path. Those who have been on the programme before, some of them give you good encouragement from them and you have some who will tell you things like, 'It is way difficult than you can manage”.

“But only the experience can make you know what time it is. Any weather, just like the dancehall song says, I am ready for it. Don't be surprised if you see me sweating in the snow.”

One man who has travelled on the programme the longest to date, is 66-year-old Clarendon native, Hayden Campbell. Campbell left the island yesterday to work with the same boss in Canada he has worked for since 1985. He believes he has at least two more years left in him and said once receives the call from the boss in Canada and he has the physical strength, he will make the trip. But before he retires from the programme, he hopes his two sons will get their chance to work on farms in Canada, which would see them following his footsteps by securing a good future for themselves.

“They send for me every year and I teach the younger ones who are new. Anytime mi ready, mi ago retire and tek mi pension and siddung a yard and enjoy myself. It lef to how the body feel, but from the boss call me and mi have health and strength, I will go. The work tough inuh and you have to rough to manage it. The boss is a nice boss. Him rough but from you naa idle out him time, it is alright because him love when you come to work,” said Campbell.

Emina Tudakovic, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, shared that she was pleased to witness the sending off of another batch of seasonal workers, knowing the high impact their labour has on Canada's economy.

“The seasonal agricultural worker programme is really important to Canada as well as to Jamaica. During COVID when we basically shut the borders in Canada, we kept accepting and welcoming seasonal agricultural farm workers because of how important it is for us.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Labour and the government of Jamaica for the efforts they make to ensure that the workers know their rights and what their responsibilities are and it helps the employers. We are quite concerned about ensuring that workers are not exploited in any way, so the fact that they come to Canada knowing what their contracts say is really good.”

Similarly, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, acknowledged the importance of the programme to Jamaica. He highlighted that over 80 per cent of the money earned from overseas work programmes is sent to Jamaica. With this knowledge Samuda expressed hope that programme with Canada would soon increase from 10,000 Jamaican workers a year to over 25,000.

“We have to embark on a strategy to expand the programme for Jamaica. We need something like 25, 000, although that may not be achievable early, but certainly over the next three years. However, In order to expand the programme, we cannot focus our attention on just Ontario.

“You have to reach out to employers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. These provinces are large agricultural provinces. We don't have anybody in those provinces.

“Even if they have a lot of machines, wherever you have heavy equipment, you have a need for manual labour as well. I think that is one of the shortcomings of the programme, not focusing on a broad base contribution.”