Young gets World U20 lead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High School’s Christopher Young highlighted Saturday’s Class 1 boys throwing events at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association/Puma Development meet at GC Foster Sports College in Angels, St Catherine, winning the Under-20 shot put with a world leading 20.20m heave.

Young’s massive throw, in the final round, beat his previous personal best by two metres and is the second best ever for a Jamaican and overtook Calabar High’s Kobe Lawrence for the world lead.

Additionally, he had another personal best in the discus throw with 61.41m, third best in the world, despite placing second to his teammate Trevor Gunzell who also had two personal best throws on the day.

It was an outstanding day of throwing as Jamaica College’s Shamar Reid also went over 18.00m in the shot put and had a second personal best in the discus throw as he picked up two third place finishes.

Young climbed to number two on the all-time Jamaica list, only behind Kevin Nedrick’s 20.94m and number seven on the discus charts.

Gunzel who will be 20 later this year and is not a junior won the men’s discus with 61.49m and was second in the shot put with 19.11m, both big personal bests marks.

Young who has now qualified for both events at the World Under 20 to be held later this year in Cali, Colombia, took over the World Under 20 lead in the shot put from Calabar High’s Kobe Lawrence-19.61m and is third in the discus throw behind two Germans — Marius Karges-63.38m and Steven Richter-62.85m.

Paul A Reid