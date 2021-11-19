Young men urged to cultivate mindset of excellence

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Head of the Special Service Desk for Men (SSDM) at the Bureau of Gender Affairs, Nashan Miller, is encouraging the nation's young men to cultivate a mindset of excellence.

Miller, who was speaking at a youth of excellence empowerment forum at The Knutsford Court Hotel on Wednesday, highlighted that a positive mindset is key in developing men who push towards continued excellence. Referencing the International Men's Day (IMD) theme, Miller hailed the men in society who serve as positive role models and lead by example noting that for “far too long, we have allowed negative stereotypes to overshadow the positive impacts of men in our society.”

“It is, therefore, important to signal [to] men who are doing the right thing that we see them, we appreciate their positive contributions to their families, communities and that they represent role models for our boys,” he added.

Motivational speaker, Sean Williams, who was also present at the forum, also challenged the young men in attendance to change the way they think. Noting that with said change, “anything is possible”. He reiterated that “thoughts determine attitude.”

The excellence forum forms part of the activities scheduled to observe International Men's Day on Friday. Boys from Haile Selassie High, Camperdown High, and the YWCA Vocational Centre attended the empowerment session held under the theme 'Outstanding Men: Leading by Example'.

IMD focuses on men and boys' health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting positive male role models in the society.

Additionally, it provides an opportunity for men and boys to celebrate their achievements and contribution to community and national development. IMD encourages men to teach, lead and be mentors to boys and to lead by example in creating a better society by promoting positive masculinity; sharing positive contributions of other men to the society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment; improving gender relations and promoting gender equality; and creating a safer, better world where people can live free from harm and grow to reach their full potential.