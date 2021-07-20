'It's very hard to live'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Before the pandemic, a 23-year-old acting senior consultant at a Kingston call centre found it challenging to get by on her income — about $60,000 a month.

Now, she shared with OBSERVER ONLINE, she is financially “hanging by a thread” against the background of rising food and gas prices.

“It has been harder definitely. Price increases and certain restraints… It has impacted me severely because the pandemic brought other expenses and the regular ones increased, so less money on the same income,” she said.

“It is hard for me with a steady income, so can you imagine those without? The increase is expected but I wish at least a small increase was on the pay,” she continued.

That's the sentiment being expressed by young people across Jamaica who, in addition to the spiralling expenses, have had to cope with stagnant pay, layoffs and pay cuts.

A 24-year-old customer service representative at a government agency said her savings have been cut by more than half because “that money goes to bills and expenses now”.

“My pay has not increased nor cut since the pandemic. It's stagnant, but with the daily rise in prices, with the cost of living, the stagnant pay makes it hard to stay afloat. With gas prices going up daily, food prices going up daily, the cost to go on the toll has gone up and the bills are climbing, it's much harder to save, so what we normally put in saving now goes to bills and expenses,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“I'm a struggling student who is working for the Government of Jamaica. It's ridiculous because I think there is more that the Government can do for us and they are not willing to,” she argued.

She described as “outrageous” the increase in prices and the depreciation of the Jamaican dollar which has slid more than 14 per cent against its US counterpart since the island confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 10, 2020.

Food prices have experienced serious spikes, some of which have been blamed on distortions in the international supply chain flowing from the pandemic.

Likewise, gas has seen consistent increases, jumping by more than 30 per cent since January 2020, when the ex-refinery costs for 87- and 90-octane gasoline were $115.93 and $118.76 per litre. The prices for gasoline released last Wednesday, July 14 showed 87- and 90-octane gasoline going for $155.70 and $163.99 per litre.

The impact cuts across professions. A 26-year-old lawyer complained, “Gas doesn't last me anymore. I have to be buying gas three to four times for the month and this is absolutely ridiculous…I have to just stay one place lock up in my house because I cannot afford to go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, toll rates for the PJ Patterson Highway, known as Highway 2000, also increased earlier this month and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) continues to await approval from the Office of Utilities Regulation for an adjustment to its rates. If approved, residential customers' bills are expected to increase by 3.8 per cent, and small businesses by 2.2 per cent.

“Honestly, overall, this is not only a COVID issue, it's just very difficult living in this country as a young person or as a young professional or anybody in general,” the lawyer continued.

“That's the truth. I don't know if it's only a COVID thing. COVID has made it worse but this has always been a problem that we have been having.”