Young women tied up, robbed in May Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three young women who were seen on a widely circulated video being tied up and robbed, were victims of a store robbery in May Pen, Clarendon a week ago.

Reports are that the three workers were inside the store about 6:15 pm on March 16 cleaning up and checking off daily sales, when two men came to the door posing as customers.

The men were asked several times to remove their masks for security purposes. However, they refused and one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded cash and other valuables.

The women were led to a storage area where they were tied up and robbed of their personal cell phones, cash, over 20 other cell phones, a laptop, and tablets.

The police are investigating.