Your party is not welcomed here, St Ann cops warn Combo Boss

ST ANN, Jamaica – The St Ann police are warning Shanice 'Combo Boss' Wilson that she will feel the full force of the law if she attempts to keep her sex party anywhere in the parish.



A video making the rounds on social media shows Wilson promoting a pre-Valentine's version of her now infamous 'combo party' in Ocho Rios, St Ann.



The promoter, on her social media platforms including Tiktok and Instagram, said the same $5,000 combination of sexual favours will be applied at the party, scheduled to begin at 2 pm.



But Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, the top cop for St Ann, said as far as he knows no permit has been given for any entertainment event and he does not see this changing anytime soon. He said, against this background, Wilson's 'combo party' will not be countenanced.



“I have given instructions for her to be contacted and advised accordingly,” SSP Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE. “We stand resolute to enforce the law should there be any violation.”



The police have been trying, without success, to serve a summons on Wilson for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) with her first 'combo party' which was held at a nightclub on the infamous 'Back Road' in Portmore, St Catherine on December 5 last year.



That party caught fire in the public imagination after a video surfaced of her inviting patrons to the event, advertising sex acts as part of an outrageous combo deal for $5,000.

-David Dunkley