Youth state minister says the time to protect our children is now

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan says the nation must now, more than ever, secure the future of our children from predators.

In a statement on Thursday, Morgan said recent events should raise concern nationally regarding our treatment of children and who we allow to be proximate to our children.

“We remain very concerned at the number of incidents where persons who should be positive guides to children are sex offenders or arrested for child abuse,” he said.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on cases before the courts, we wish to remind parents of the dangers of sexual abuse within society and that the persons we are seeing as perpetrators are persons who have won the trust of families and children,” Morgan continued.

The state minister noted the recent incident of the cult in Montego Bay, which he said should focus the mind on the grave risks to our children and highlight legislative and policy gaps that the government needs to address urgently.

“Persons found guilty of illegal sexual acts should not be allowed around children or given prominence in the society. Stated more clearly, “His Excellency”, as he called himself, and others of his ilk should not have been allowed to associate with any child. He was a convicted sex offender and the system must empower parents and others to more easily identify these sexual predators,” Morgan said, referring to Kevin Smith, the former leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries who died in a car crash on Monday while being transported by the police.

Two days later, Smith was posthumously charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

“We believe that consideration needs to be given to making the sex offenders registry public and stronger sanctions against prescribed persons such as police, teachers, coaches, and pastors, to name a few who abuse children sexually and otherwise as they have a higher duty of care,” the state minister continued.

“The ministry commits to continuing the work to reform our laws and policies to turn the tide. The epidemic of child abuse is gripping the nation and calls on all well-thinking Jamaicans to recognise that we are a nation in crisis.”

He said the government remains committed to protecting children and asks all Jamaicans to report what they know by calling 211.

“Our future is too important to abuse,” Morgan added.