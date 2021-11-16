Three generations strong

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In 1966, 20-year-old Yvonne Jacobs gave birth to her first child. This started her journey to raising three generations of children, an experience which, for her, has been a combination of joy and pain.

The mother of five — Andrea, Robert, Sandra, Michael, and Latoya — described herself as a strict parent.

“I was a no-nonsense parent and a miserable one. I played all roles — nurturer and disciplinarian — I was there for all of them. I was their backbone.

“I wasn't going to move things — like furniture — around to accommodate a child's behaviour so I raised my first daughter like that. When she touched anything, I would just touch her on her hand and say 'don't touch that' so when the others came, I didn't have to do that, she would do it and say 'don't do that, mommy will beat you',” the now 76-year-old shared.

Describing her first step into motherhood, Jacobs said she was anxious, happy, and sad, adding that “it was just something that you weren't ready for but it happens”.

Raising five children wasn't easy but she said her husband's support and guidance from her mother made it easier.

“It was good and it was bad because sometimes life got very hard. Sometimes you have problems raising them, finding food, especially when they were babies but after they start going to school and life becomes a little easier. But, then it gets rough when they start high school and you have to finance all of this and you know, it was kind of rough.

“My mother was there for me, my mother helped me along the way. Financially, we were stable cause I was working and my husband was working so it wasn't really easy but we were stable. We could afford certain things,” Jacobs, who has been married for about 52 years, explained.

And motherhood was only the first step, preparing her for the next two titles: grandmother and great-grandmother.

For many, becoming a grandparent may bring a warm and exciting feeling, but for Jacobs, finding out her teenager was having a baby, was not the best news.

“I was upset because the mother of my first granddaughter was in school at the time… Knowing that she was in school, got pregnant in school, it was disturbing and I was very upset with her, but after the baby was born, I was happy.”

She said she relished her new role as a grandparent, which had one key difference to being a parent that she much enjoyed.

“The same thing I did for my children, I do for my grandchildren. I raise them, especially when their parents go to work. All of my grandkids were like my own kids in my house.

“But with grandchildren, you can always send them back to their parents, that's the difference about it and I always see it that way. When they come, glad to see them, happy to have them but then when I get tired of them, I ship them off back to their parents,” the grandmother of six, including four granddaughters and two grandsons, shared.

Now with her three-year-old great-grandson Aiden, Jacobs said: “I feel excited, happy. I feel good. It's a good feeling with Aiden running up and down in the house and every minute, 'Grandma, Grandma, I want something to eat'. 'Grandma', and pull my leg off the bed, 'I want something to eat. Grandma, want tea'. Running behind him keeps me active.”

“I enjoy raising my kids, I enjoy raising my grandchildren and I'm happy doing it for my great-grandson. I'm happy. It is a feeling that I can't explain of love towards my children, their children. Seeing my grandchildren grow up and become somebody, my children the same thing, I respect that and I feel good to know that they belong to me. I really feel good, it's a good feeling, a happy feeling.”

Jacobs shared that parenthood does not always bring about happy feelings. She shared her experience of raising a sickly child and the heartbreak she experienced in losing her firstborn and a grandchild.

“I don't even want to think about and remember when Robert was sick. I was distraught. I cried a lot. I visited him every day in the hospital, I didn't miss one visit. He had rheumatic fever which affected his heart but prayer brought him back to us,” she said, adding that Christianity played a great role in raising her children.

But one of the hardest phases of parenthood for Jacobs was losing her first granddaughter to Lupus in 2005.

“Losing Tiffany was a shock. Tiffany used to light up my world with her smile and when she called from England, she was always excited and then to just lose her, you know, it was a shock. She was such a pleasant child. If you're sad, when she calls, she makes your day so losing her was a shock for everybody,” she added.

More than a decade later, in 2016, Jacobs faced yet another hardship as she said goodbye to her firstborn.

“I was in a very dark place when I lost my daughter. I didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to come out of bed but I had to live for the grandchildren so that when they see me, they don't see me looking sad, but deep down inside I was sad. I was grieving inside but I had to put on a face for her two daughters,” she continued.

But she said losing both her child and grandchild taught her “not to take certain things in life for granted and it taught me more that God is always in control, no matter what we do, no matter what we say, he is always in control and he knows best”.

November is Parents Month which is being observed this year under the theme, “Positive Parenting Impacting Generations”.