ZOSO declared in Parade Gardens in Central Kingston

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Parade Gardens in the Central Kingston police division.

The boundaries are as follows:

· North - beginning at the intersection of East Street and East Queens Street. The boundary extends in an easterly direction along East Queens Street and the intersection of North-South Camp Road.

· East - the boundary then extends southerly along North South Camp road at the intersection with harbor Street.

· South - continuing from the intersection with Harbour Street the boundary extends westerly along Harbour Street to the intersection of East Queens Street.

· West - the boundary then extends in a northerly direction along East Street and terminates at the intersection with East Queen Street.

A heavy police and military presence is now in the area as the zone is expected to be in operation for 60 days.

The announcement was made a short while ago via a special digital press briefing and follows the recent flare-up of violence in the Central Kingston area.

Describing the ZOSO as a “legislative tool designed to intervene in circumstances where communities have been captured by criminal elements,” the PM said the zones established so far “have worked”.

“We initially designed the plan to target the top 20 communities that were plagued with crime and violence in an increasing way, particularly with murders, shooting and gang-related activities. We now have five ZOSOs implemented and generally, they have been successful,” Holness said.

“Nothing is perfect, we will admit, and we do have concerns regarding the operations of one particular ZOSO which we intend to review in the future,” he continued.

The recent spate of killings in Central Kingston claimed the life of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell, a student of Fleet Street, Kingston who was shot by unknown assailants at her home on December 30.

The Kingston Central police have since arrested a suspect in the investigation into her killing. Nine others have been listed as persons of interest who they believe can assist with their investigations into various incidents in the division.

The men are being asked to make contact with detectives at the Central Police Station.

Individuals who believe they may be able to assist detectives to locate or make contact with these men are also being asked to call the Central police at 876-922-5076, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.