Zachary Harding confirmed as first Jamaican-based guest speaker for TEDx Aston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican investment captain, Zachary Harding, is the first Jamaican-based leader to be invited as an international speaker for TEDx, Aston.

Harding, who is Group CEO of Stocks & Securities Limited as well as executive chairman and co-founder of Delta Capital Partners, was selected as one of a few international speakers who will be presenting at TEDx Aston in London later this year.

Harding notes “It is truly an honour to be invited to speak at TEDx as an international guest. In these types of spaces, you will often see members of American, British, and European business community represented. I feel proud to know that the efforts, ideas, and achievements of Jamaican and Caribbean business leaders are being recognized for their value. I hope to make Jamaica proud.”

Harding will be using his TED Talk to present for the first time a model for strategic/intuitive decision making, underpinned by a proprietary methodology, which he says has not only allowed him to make his skills transferable across diverse fields, but also to tackle unfamiliar arenas.

“I'll be debuting what myself and my Chief of Staff Janelle Brown are calling the CARE Decision Making Model. A lot of people think that achievements are based on “luck”, but there is more to it than that. It is about being able to recognize an opportunity, and how to make the best decisions in those specific circumstances. We are in the process of fine-tuning the CARE system right now, but you can look out for me testing the material with local audiences ahead of September. My experience in entertainment has taught me that few things are more truthful than a Jamaican crowd, so I look forward to the feedback locally to prepare me for to present something truly unique.”

His presentation, which is currently titled “The Dancehall CEO”, will be staged at Aston University in the Birmingham area in late September this year. Harding shares that he looks forward to receiving support from that community as well as the Jamaican Diaspora.

“I really love the energy when Jamaicans connect overseas, it is a special kind of magic. I'm excited to be in front of our people in Aston.”