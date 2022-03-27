Zelensky says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy said Sunday that a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality — a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations — was being closely looked at by Kyiv's negotiators.

"This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky said during an interview with several independent Russian news organisations.

The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Ukraine rejected the proposal saying only Kyiv could design a system that would be acceptable to Ukrainians.

Speaking with Russian journalists, Zelensky accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of dragging out negotiations and prolonging the conflict.

"We have to come to an agreement with the President of the Russian Federation. But to reach an agreement, he has to get up from where he is and come and meet me," Zelensky.

Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, warned media outlets against broadcasting the interview with Zelensky saying they could be subject to investigation and action could be taken against them.

Negotiations to end more than a month of fighting in Ukraine have focused on Ukraine staying out of NATO, disarmament and security guarantees.

The two sides are due to meet for a second round of face-to-face talks next week in Turkey.