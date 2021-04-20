118 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

118 new COVID cases, 11 more deathsTuesday, April 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today reported that 118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 738 with the addition of 11 virus-related deaths from January 20 to April 18.
The new infections push number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 44, 254.
Sixty-nine of those infected are females and 49 males, with ages ranging from one to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (18), St Elizabeth (17), Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Mary (12), Manchester (11), Portland (11), St James (11) St Ann (six), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (four), Clarendon (four), St Thomas (three), and Hanover (one).
Meanwhile, the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- A 42-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- An 88-year-old male from Trelawny
- A 60-year-old female from St Thomas
- An 86-year-old female from St Thomas
- A 45-year-old female from St Thomas
- A 74-year-old male from St Thomas
- A 57-year-old female from St Mary
- A 94-year-old female from Manchester
- A 74-year-old male from St Ann
- A 57-year-old female from St Ann
- A 67-year-old female from St Catherine
The ministry also reported three coincidental deaths, 130 recoveries and 311 hospitalisations — 24 moderately ill and 29 critically ill.
There are 23,236 active cases, while 15 people are quarantined in a facility, and 32,375 are in home quarantine.
