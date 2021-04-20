12-y-o girl dies in St James house fire

12-y-o girl dies in St James house fireTuesday, April 20, 2021
JOHN'S HALL, St James — A 12-year-old girl perished in a fire that razed her home in St James Monday afternoon.
She has been identified as Hemica Greenwood of Potosi district, Johns Hall.
Reports are that about 3:00 pm, Hemica was asleep at home when a fire of unknown origin started.
Upon the arrival of firefighters who were summoned from the Freeport Fire Station, the board and concrete structure was seen fully engulfed in flames.
After the fire was put out, the charred remains of the 12-year-old was removed from the rubble.
Horace Hines
