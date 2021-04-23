140 new COVID cases, one more death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has increased to 44,642 after 140 people — 87 females and 52 males — tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The age range for the new infections is one day to 97 years old.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported the death of a 78-year-old woman from St James, pushing total virus-related fatalities to 723.

The new cases were recorded in all parishes as follows: Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Catherine (37), St Elizabeth (four), St Ann (three), St James (14), Trelawny (17), St Mary (10), Manchester (two), Clarendon (three), Westmoreland (two), Hanover (three), St Thomas (five), and Portland (four).

After 105recoveries yesterday, a total of 272 patients from the current 23,291 active cases remain in hospital.

According to the ministry, 16 patients are moderately ill and 27 are considered critically ill.