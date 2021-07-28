181 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The island recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 52,322 and total fatalities to 1,182.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 107 females and 74 males with ages ranging from three months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (52), St Catherine (41), Manchester (17), Westmoreland (16), St James (15), St Elizabeth (10), St Ann (nine), Clarendon and St Thomas (seven each), St Mary (three), Hanover and Trelawny (two each).

Among the latest deaths are a 55-year-old female from St Catherine; and two males, aged 65 and 67, from Kingston and St Andrew.

Jamaica has 3,871 active cases after 19 people recovered from the virus bringing the total recoveries to 46,911.

Currently, 141 people are hospitalised; 23 of which are critically ill, while 33 are moderately ill.