211 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Jamaica yesterday

211 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Jamaica yesterdaySaturday, April 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says 211 of the 793 COVID-19 tests done yesterday were positive for the virus, pushing the total number of cases in Jamaica since the outbreak to 43,684.
The death toll also increased to 721 yesterday, after the country recorded eight deaths, one of which was previously under investigation.
The ministry reported that of the new cases, 120 are females and 91 are males with ages ranging from one year to 104 years old.
Kingston and St Andrew led the tally with 70 cases, followed by St Catherine with 48, Manchester 28 and St Thomas 16. Eleven cases were recorded in St James, while Trelawny, Westmoreland and Portland had six each, Clarendon, St Mary and St Ann each had five, Hanover had four cases and St Elizabeth had one.
The newly recorded deaths are as follows:
- An 81-year- old male from St Mary
- An 83-year-male from St Ann
- A 61-year-old male from Portland
- A 48-year-old male from Westmoreland
- An 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- An 86-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 51-year-old female from Hanover
One death was ruled as coincidental and two were reported under investigation.
The ministry said after 127 recoveries yesterday, there are 23,052 active cases of the virus, with 347 patients in hospital — 26 are moderately ill and 32 critically ill.
