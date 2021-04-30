Victoria Mutual employees among 27 arrested for COVID breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several staff members of the Victoria Mutual Group were arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in New Kingston on Wednesday night.

The police said 27 people were at the location about 10:00 pm when lawmen on patrol went to the venue.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that a company CEO, several attorneys and a social media personality were among those arrested.

The Victoria Mutual Group, in a statement acknowledging the arrests, said its team members “were engaged in official work-related activities on the organisation's premises in New Kingston, when police from the New Kingston Police Post visited the location".

“Team members were in possession of paperwork previously accepted as allowing exemption for movement during curfew hours. Some team members were nevertheless charged,” the statement added.

The VM Group said it would be making no further comments on the incident, given that it is now a court matter.