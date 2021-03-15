VIDEO: Jamaica gets 2nd shipment of COVID vaccines

VIDEO: Jamaica gets 2nd shipment of COVID vaccinesMonday, March 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 14,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which Jamaica procured under the COVAX Facility, have arrived in the island.
The shipment, which was initially set to arrive on or before March 11, arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport this afternoon.
This is the second shipment of COVID vaccines to Jamaica as the country received its first 50,000 doses, donated by the Government of India, last Monday.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness started administering the vaccine on Wednesday, exactly one year after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the island.
Jamaica, like many other developing countries, joined the COVAX facility as part of a strategic approach to ensure access to safe vaccines at a reduced cost.
Through the facility, Jamaica has been able to negotiate a dosage price of US$10.55, reduced from the going average price of US$35.00. This price is negotiated for 16 per cent of the population and represents phase one of Jamaica's vaccination rollout plan.
Another 1.8 million doses of vaccines are to be supplied to Jamaica, starting in April, under the African Medical Supply platform.
