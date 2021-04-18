77-y-o St Catherine woman reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Constant Spring police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 77-year-old Ruby Bonner of Central Village in St Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, April 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 2:00 pm, Bonner left home for the Coronation Market in Kingston dressed in a pink blouse and a striped skirt and has not been seen since. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruby Bonner is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.