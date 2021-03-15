7 deaths, 806 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seven deaths and 806 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the island in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 492 and the case tally to 31,305.

Statistics for yesterday from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicate that St Catherine had the highest number of cases with 205 infections, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 150.

St James had 73 cases, Clarendon 70, St Elizabeth 69 and St Ann 64. There were 40 cases in Manchester, 34 in Portland, 27 in Trelawny and Hanover each, 26 in St Thomas, 16 in St Mary and five in Westmoreland.

The ministry said 440 of the new cases were females and 366 males, with ages ranging from 42 days to 98 years old.

The seven deaths are as follows:

- A 79-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

- A 62-year-old man from St Catherine

- A 68-year-old man from St Catherine

- A 68-year-old man from St Catherine

- An 83-year-old woman from St Ann

- An 88-year-old woman from St Mary

- A 96-year-old woman from St James

Additionally, 366 COVID-19 patients are in hospital — 35 considered critically ill and 32 moderately ill.

Recoveries for the period are 114, while 15,325 active cases remain.