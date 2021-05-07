90 new COVID cases as death toll passes 800

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Another three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, while 90 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures put the country's pandemic totals to 46,428 confirmed cases and 801 deaths.

Forty-nine women and 41 men within the one to 95 years age range account for the new cases, which were recorded in all parishes, except Trelawny.

St Catherine had 23 cases, 19 were in Kingston and St Andrew, 17 in St Ann, nine in Clarendon, six in St James, four in St Elizabeth, three each in Manchester and Westmoreland, two in Hanover and one each in Portland and St Thomas.

The three people who died were a 48-year-old man from Portland, a 66-year-old woman from Manchester and an 88-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

Jamaica also recorded 125 recoveries yesterday, bringing that total to 22,018.

There are 23,267 active cases, 231 patients in hospital — 11 moderately ill and 21 critically ill — and 23,025 people in home isolation.