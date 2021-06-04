9 additional COVID deaths, 88 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island registered 88 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and nine additional deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The new infections — 48 women and 39 men, with ages ranging from one year to 98 years — push Jamaica's pandemic total to 48,821 cases, including 960 deaths.

St Catherine had 20 of the cases, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 19, St Ann with 16 and St James with 10. There were nine cases in Manchester, five in St Elizabeth, four in Clarendon, and two each in Trelawny and Westmoreland. Hanover, Portland and St Thomas had no new cases.

The deaths are as follows:

A 79-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

A 71-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

A 73-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

A 95-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

A 78-year-old male from St Ann whose death was previously under investigation

An 84-year-old male from Manchester

An 81-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 94-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 37-year-old female from Portland

The health ministry also reported one coincidental death and four deaths under investigation.



Meanwhile, the country currently has 21,537 after 143 more people recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 25,945.



There are also 149 people hospitalised with the virus, 11 of which are critically ill and 33 moderately ill.