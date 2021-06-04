9 additional COVID deaths, 88 new cases

9 additional COVID deaths, 88 new casesFriday, June 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island registered 88 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and nine additional deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The new infections — 48 women and 39 men, with ages ranging from one year to 98 years — push Jamaica's pandemic total to 48,821 cases, including 960 deaths.
St Catherine had 20 of the cases, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 19, St Ann with 16 and St James with 10. There were nine cases in Manchester, five in St Elizabeth, four in Clarendon, and two each in Trelawny and Westmoreland. Hanover, Portland and St Thomas had no new cases.
The deaths are as follows:
- A 79-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 71-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 73-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 95-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 78-year-old male from St Ann whose death was previously under investigation
- An 84-year-old male from Manchester
- An 81-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 94-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 37-year-old female from Portland
The health ministry also reported one coincidental death and four deaths under investigation.
Meanwhile, the country currently has 21,537 after 143 more people recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 25,945.
There are also 149 people hospitalised with the virus, 11 of which are critically ill and 33 moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy