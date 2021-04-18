Accused charged after two gun attacks on man in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old labourer, who is accused of shooting at a man twice earlier this month, wounding him in the second attack.

Malik Johnson, otherwise called 'Ralph', has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the first instance and wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the second incident.

According to police reports, Johnson and another man — both armed with firearms — allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant on Lagos Drive in Kingston 11 about 9:22 pm on Wednesday, April 7.

The police said the complainant escaped in a nearby yard. Johnson was subsequently picked up and charged after an interview session.

Then, about 7:15 pm on Friday, April 9, the complainant went to a shop along Uganda Drive, Kingston 11 to purchase items when Johnson reportedly fired gunshots at him, hitting him in the head.

Johnson was again charged after an interview session, the police reported.

His court date is being finalised.