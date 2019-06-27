Kemar Bailey-Cole drops Coach Glen Mills

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole has parted ways with Racers Track Club Head Coach Glen Mills and is to begin training with his former coach Gregory Little, who is also of the Racers Track Club.

Bailey-Cole, in a statement Thursday night, said that Little was responsible for his progression as an athlete with steady sub-ten clockings on the circuit from the start of his career in 2010 until the start of 2014.



"My decision was after careful deliberation on my progress over the past five seasons, notwithstanding injuries. I look forward to working through my latest injury and getting my career back on track," he said.



The change is to take effect immediately.



Bailey-Cole noted that his last five seasons have been under the tutelage of Mills, whom he thanked for his work to date.



Six athletes, including Bailey-Cole, have parted with Mills in recent months. They include Warren Weir, Senoj-Jay Givens, Jevaughn Minzie, Yohan Blake and Michael O'Hara, who switched to the hurdles event in April.

"I am overwhelmed by the support from my former training partners who have also sought other coaches over the past few months and who continue to be a source of motivation," he said.



O'Hara is currently being coached by Little.



