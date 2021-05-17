Beenie fined $150,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beenie Man was fined $150,000 or three months in jail for breaches of the Disaster Risk management Act (DRMA) when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court earlier this morning.

The entertainer had pleaded guilty to the offence on April 19. He was charged at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.

The Corporate Area-based deejay is being represented by attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon.

The Disaster Risk Management Act is currently a tool in the Government's kit in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Brian Bonitto