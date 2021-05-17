Beenie fined $150,000

Beenie fined $150,000Monday, May 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beenie Man was fined $150,000 or three months in jail for breaches of the Disaster Risk management Act (DRMA) when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court earlier this morning.
The entertainer had pleaded guilty to the offence on April 19. He was charged at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.
The Corporate Area-based deejay is being represented by attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon.
The Disaster Risk Management Act is currently a tool in the Government's kit in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy