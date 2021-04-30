Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago record deaths from COVID

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Three more people have died in Bermuda from the coronavirus (COVID-19), the largest number of deaths reported in a single day even as active cases continue to fall.

The death toll has now risen to 27 with 15 deaths reported in the month of April.

“Reporting one death is sad, but reporting three deaths at one time is truly upsetting and a disturbing reminder of how serious the coronavirus is,” said Health Minister Kim Wilson.

A total of 37 people have recovered from the infection since Wednesday and the number of active cases is 550 — down 29 from the previous day and well down on the peak of 904 recorded earlier this month

There are 27 people in hospital with seven of them in intensive care.

Wilson said a further eight cases — including two residents returning from New York and Atlanta — were recorded in a batch of 1,274 test results that came back to health officials on Thursday.

So far, 37 per cent of the island have been fully vaccinated and Wilson repeated an appeal for as many people as possible to follow suit.

She told the public “if you are putting off getting the vaccine, please don't delay much longer. We are seeing younger people seriously ill and being hospitalised from COVID-19.”

In all, a total of 2,382 cases have been recorded in Bermuda, which has a population of 64,000. More than 230,000 tests have been carried out.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health said late Thursday there had been two more COVID-19 related deaths and 328 new cases, the highest number recorded to date.

It said these figures reflect samples taken between April 26 and 28. There are now 1,913 active cases and there have been 165 deaths.

In its latest bulletin, the ministry said that the number of COVID-19 cases to date is 10,498 and 8,420 people have recovered from the virus. There are 156 patients in hospital, 114 in state quarantine, 23 in step-down facilities, and 1,406 in self-isolation.

The number of people tested at both private and public facilities is 130,598.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases from 1,240 tests, taking the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 13,106.

The majority of new infections were recorded in Region Four with 80 new cases, closely followed by Region Three with 22 new cases and Region Nine with 21. Regions Two and Ten recorded one new case each.

The other regions that recorded new cases are as follows: Region One – three new cases; Region Five – five new cases; Region Six – seven new cases and Region Seven – three new cases.

Region Eight reported no new infections. To date, 11,110 people have recovered.

Guyana's total number of deaths is now at 295 since the pandemic hit these shores in March 2020 after two women succumbed over the past 24 hours.

There are 1,597 patients in home isolation, 88 patients are in institutional isolation and 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and eight are in institutional quarantine.

In the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country, 68 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The health authorities in Suriname said the country has 10,286 people who have contracted the coronavirus, of whom 9,289 have been cured, including 40 in the past 24 hours.

There are 116 COVID patients admitted to the hospitals and 22 people in the intensive care units. Furthermore, 290 positively tested persons were brought up in isolation.

Health Minister, Amar Ramadhin said Thursday evening in the National Assembly that there is a slight stabilisation on the basis of figures.

“But we are not there yet and cannot see where we are heading. The 'r', the reproduction rate, has fallen from between 2.5 and 3 to 1.37,” he added.