Blackwood scores, Reggae Girlz beat Nigeria 1-0

Blackwood scores, Reggae Girlz beat Nigeria 1-0Thursday, June 10, 2021
|
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Deneisha Blackwood scored early in the second half and Jamaica defeated Nigeria 1-0 to open the Summer Series on Thursday night.
Blackwood, who also plays for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, scored in the 51st minute for the Reggae Girlz. She has eight international goals for Jamaica.
Blackwood's penalty kick in the 25th minute was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.
The Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean team to play in the Women's World Cup when they made the field in France in 2019. The team is gearing up for qualifying for the next World Cup, set for Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
Randy Waldrum, former coach of the Dash, was making his debut as head coach of Nigeria.
The Summer Series continues Sunday, with Jamaica facing the United States after Portugal plays Nigeria.
