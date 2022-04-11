Bloodletting continues in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Western Jamaica accounts for 35 per cent of murders so far this year, and St James continues to be a hotbed for the gruesome act.

It is reported that on Sunday, a man was fatally shot in the head in Montego Bay. According to the police, the man was sitting in a car along Duke Street about 9:40 pm when two men approached him on a motorcycle.

They stopped beside him, then fired several shots into his head. The police were alerted and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has not yet been identified, however, police have described him as having brown complexion, being about five feet seven inches tall, and of medium build. At the time of his death the man was wearing a blue Nautica cap, blue sweater, blue jeans and a pair of Reebok slippers.

Prior to this, 44-year-old Gavin Coward, a vendor of Hendon in Glendevon, was shot and killed along Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay last Wednesday, April 6.

In that incident, the police said they responded to calls from residents who said they heard what sounded like gunshots about 5:45 am. The police found Coward lying in a pool of blood. He had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Addressing a press conference last week, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson revealed that the western belt of the island, which includes St James, has accounted for 35 per cent of the murders committed across the island since the start of the year.

Commander of the Area One Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, has attributed the bulk of killings in the division to internal gang feuds.

The Area One Police Division encompasses the parishes of St James, Trelawny, Hanover and Westmoreland.