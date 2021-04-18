Boat sinks with relief supplies for St Vincent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A boat carrying relief supplies to volcano-wracked St Vincent and the Grenadines sank yesterday, according to media reports.

The St Lucia Times reported that the relief vessel sank about 4:40 pm some six nautical miles South West of St Vincent.

The three people on board the vessel, which was travelling from St Lucia, were reportedly saved by another boat.

St Vincent has been thrown into turmoil since the La Soufrière volcano began erupting on Friday, April 9, blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing people to evacuate their homes.