Body found in shallow grave believed to be missing teacher

Body found in shallow grave believed to be missing teacherThursday, April 08, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that a body believed to be that of missing primary school teacher Natalie Dawkins has been found.
The police said the body was found in a shallow grave in the Sandy Bay area of Clarendon earlier today.
Dawkins, a teacher at the Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday, March 30 by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm.
Her handbag was later found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.
Police investigations led to the recovery of her motorcar last weekend, following a shoot-out with two men, one of whom died while the other fled.
