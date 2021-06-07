Boyz battle to 1-1 draw with Serbia

Boyz battle to 1-1 draw with SerbiaMonday, June 07, 2021
KOBE, Japan — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz put in a fighting performance to emerge with a 1-1 draw against Serbia in their friendly international at Miki Athletic Stadium here on Monday.
Watford striker Andre Gray put the Boyz in the lead in the 29th minute by rounding Serbian goalkeeper Dorde Nikolic for an easy tap in.
Serbia, ranked 25th by Fifa, got their equaliser in the 61st minute through half-time substitute Strahinja Pavlovic.
The Jamaica goal, however, was the icing on the cake for a dominant first half underlined by the workmanlike efforts of Devon Williams, Oniel Fisher, newcomer Wes Harding and Captain Damion Lowe.
On the attacking front, debutante Blair Turgott, Javon East and goal-scorer Gray proved a combined threat throughout much of the contest.
Jamaica Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore thought summed up the match as a mixed bag.
“I think in the first 45 minute we were solid and well-organised; we were disciplined, and we created some goal-scoring opportunities, but in the second half I thought a bit of indiscipline set in,” he said.
The Boyz will now turn their attention to another game against Japan's Olympic team in Nagoya on Saturday.
Sean Williams
