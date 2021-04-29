CARPHA staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Wednesday said that it is taking “immediate mitigation” after one of its staff members tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Caribbean Public Health Agency wishes to inform all of its stakeholders that one of its members of staff at its Port of Spain office was identified today as a positive case for the COVID-19 virus. In the interest of safeguarding the well-being of our dedicated staff, and visitors to our office, we have undertaken the necessary national measures of isolation of the positive case, sanitising of workspaces, and sampling, testing and quarantining of contacts,” CARPHA said in a statement.

The CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CCML), as the regional reference laboratory, currently conducts tests for suspected COVID-19 cases for 18 of its member states.

“The CMML currently tests all suspect cases of COVID-19 as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) case definition provided by the WHO Global surveillance for COVID-19 caused by human infection with COVID-19 virus,”: said CARPHA, which was established in July 2011 by an Inter-Governmental Agreement signed by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and began operation in January 2013.

CARPHA said that the chief medical officer of Trinidad and Tobago was immediately informed and updated on the measures taken, for forward action of contact with the positive case by the Ministry of Health.

“The individual with the COVID-19 virus is currently receiving appropriate care, and we wish our staff member a speedy recovery,” CARPHA said, adding “at this time, because all measures are in place and being followed according to the CARPHA Workplace Protocol for COVID-19 we can assure you that this event will not affect the operations or services provided by CARPHA.

“The CARPHA Workplace Protocol for COVID-19 will continue to be reinforced, and the local Ministry of Health guidance is being strictly applied. The agency remains committed and available to serve the public health needs of all its member states and provide support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” CARPHA added.