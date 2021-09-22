COLD HARD CASH: Extortion money held in refrigerator, says Klansman ex-member

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Monies collected by the cash-rich Klansman gang that was extorted from users of the section of the Spanish Town bus park supposedly run by faction leader Andre 'Blackman Bryan' were kept in a refrigerator.

This was disclosed by a self-confessed member of the St Catherine-based gang, now turned informant.

Bryan is among 33 alleged gangsters linked to the vicious Klansman gang on trial.

The witness, who started his testimony before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, said the monies were used to "buy gun and gunshot, and pay lawyer fee".

The witness, who alleged that he was also the gang's banker, said the monies were also used to pay for the rental of cars used by the accused gang members.

The witness said he kept a daily record of monies received and spent in a book that he destroyed sometime in 2018 when he learnt that a State of Emergency (SOE) was going to be imposed on Spanish Town.

He said he feared that lawmen would come to his house.

The witness alleged that he collected between $80,000 to $100,000 from the section of the bus park in Spanish Town.

He said monies also were collected from the Torpedo Loan Company located in Spanish Town which also has outlets across the island.

This he said amounted to $150,000 per month.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis