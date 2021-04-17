KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 135.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 211 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and eight additional deaths bringing the death toll to 721 and the total number of confirmed cases to 43,684.

— In St Lucia, students will return to the physical setting of their classrooms when the new school term opens on Monday, education officials have confirmed.

— The global COVID-19 death toll passed three million on Saturday as the pandemic continues to speed up despite vaccination campaigns, leading countries like India to impose new lockdowns to fight spiralling infection numbers.

— The premier of Canada's most populous province said Friday he will be limiting outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and will close playgrounds and golf courses amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fuelled by variants.

— The United States has so far recorded 580,041 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 369,024 deaths, Mexico 211,693, India 176,543, and the United Kingdom 127,260.

